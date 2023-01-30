Pathaan Success Meet: Deepika Padukone gets emotional while talking about Pathaan's success

Deepika Padukone while sharing her experience of working in 'Pathaan' opposite Shah Rukh Khan got emotional and said, 'When you see this love and appreciation it feels all worth it.' Talking about SRK, Deepika said, 'I wouldn't be here had it not been for him', and added, 'On my first film, he showered me with so much love. I gain confidence from him.' Talking further about the relationship she shares with SRK