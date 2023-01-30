Pathaan: Shah Rukh Khan's film continues to break records, earns Rs 500 cr in 5 days

Pathaan: Shah Rukh Khan's film continues to break records, earns Rs 500 cr in 5 days | SRK | Deepika After a staggering opening of Rs 57 crore, the film earned Rs 70 crore on its second day which is also a record in itself and now the film has broken another record that too internationally. Pathaan has set the international market ablaze with its unbelievable earnings. You all will be delighted to know that the film has crossed the Rs 500 crore mark worldwide in just five days.