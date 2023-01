Pathaan breaks multiple records of Bollywood, enters in Rs 200 crore club

Pathaan in line to become one of the biggest Bollywood movies of all time. The film delivered the biggest-ever opening day for a Hindi-language release, and did so on a non-holiday weekday. It also became the first Bollywood movie to gross more than Rs 100 crore globally on day one, and delivered the biggest international debut for a Bollywood movie. Watch to know more.