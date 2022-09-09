Parineeti Chopra rocks all-black look in ‘Mayanagri’

Bollywood diva Parineeti Chopra was papped in ‘Mayanagri’. The actress looked super chic in her all-black attire. She posed and smiled for the cameras. The actress also made the day of her fans by clicking selfies with them. Parineeti was last seen in the movie ‘Saina’.