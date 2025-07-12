Pak Actor Humaira Asghars Body Found After 9 Months Relatives Decline To Claim Body

Pakistani actress and model Humaira Asghar was found dead in her Karachi apartment, nearly nine months after her reported death. The shocking discovery was made when a court bailiff entered her flat to execute an eviction order. Police believe she died in October 2024, based on forensic and digital evidence. What’s more tragic is that her decomposed body remained unnoticed for months — and now, reports say her relatives have refused to claim her remains. The case has sparked nationwide discussions on isolation, mental health, and the treatment of artists in society.