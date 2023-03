Oscars 2023: Will 'Women Talking' disrupt the Oscars best picture race? Know what star-cast says

Filmmaker Sarah Polley brings a harrowing story of rape and rebuilding to the big screen. "Women Talking" is one of the 10 films up for best picture at the Oscars. The film is based on a book by Canadian author Miriam Toews. It tells the story of women members of a cloistered Mennonite community.