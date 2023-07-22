Search icon
Oppenheimer: Christopher Nolan And Oppenheimer Star Cast Talks About Preparation For Film

Irish actor Cillian Murphy, who played the titular role of Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer, has said that a part of his preparation for the role involved reading the Hindu text of Bhagwad Gita.

