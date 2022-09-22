On Koffee With Karan 7 Gauri Khan for the first-time addresses son Aryan Khans arrest

The latest episode of Koffee with Karan was graced by Shah Rukh Khan's wife and producer Gauri Khan sharing the couch with her best friends. On the show, Gauri Khan opened up about her son Aryan Khan’s arrest in the drug case for the very first time ever since the incident.