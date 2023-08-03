OMG 2 Trailer: Pankaj Tripathi Fights For His Son; Akshay Kumar Turns Lord Shiva's Messenger

OMG 2 trailer: Akshay Kumar starrer OMG 2 has released a new trailer just a couple of days after it was reported that the film has been certified ‘Adults Only’. The new trailer features new footage from the Amit Rai directorial. The trailer was originally supposed to release on Wednesday, August 1. However, Akshay delayed the release of the trailer by a day in the wake of art director Nitin Desai death.

