Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
trendingVideos,recommendedVideos,recommendedVideosMobileenglish3054462
HomeVideos
videoDetails

OMG 2 Trailer: Pankaj Tripathi Fights For His Son; Akshay Kumar Turns Lord Shiva's Messenger

cre Trending Videos


OMG 2 trailer: Akshay Kumar starrer OMG 2 has released a new trailer just a couple of days after it was reported that the film has been certified ‘Adults Only’. The new trailer features new footage from the Amit Rai directorial. The trailer was originally supposed to release on Wednesday, August 1. However, Akshay delayed the release of the trailer by a day in the wake of art director Nitin Desai death.

cre Recommended Videos
cre Recommended Videos Mobile

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt give couple goals, Aditya Roy Kapur stuns in casuals
In pics: Ram Charan, Upasana Kamineni make first public appearance with baby girl; reveal details about her name
Streaming This Week: Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Tiku Weds Sheru, Kafas, latest OTT titles to binge-watch
Viral Photos of the Day: Kiara Advani-Kartik Aaryan promotes Satyaprem Ki Katha, Sunny Leone poses with family
Viral Photos of the Day: Arjun Kapoor celebrates birthday with paps, Huma Qureshi raises fashion bar high
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Shoaib Malik, Sania Mirza divorce rumors spark again after cricketer alters Instagram bio
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.