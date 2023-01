Olivia Colman leads Sam Mendes's solo-debut 'Empire of Light' at the London Premier | Entertainment

Oscar-winner Sam Mendes promoted his new film "Empire of Light". The film is a star-studded drama, directed and produced by Mendes. A love story set in an English seaside town in the early 1980s, "Empire of Light" stars Olivia Colman, Colin Firth and Toby Jones as workers of a local movie theatre, the "Empire".