Nora Fatehi spotted at Andheri

B-Town sensation Nora Fatehi was spotted at Andheri. The fans favourite looked stunning while going for dance rehearsal in skin fit pink and purple outfit. Nora completed her amazing look with a short denim jacket. The actor’s carefree look absolutely made her fans go gaga. Nora walked in style as she posed for the paparazzi. Nora was last seen in the song ‘Manike’ with Sidharth Malhotra in Thank God movie.