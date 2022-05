Nora Fatehi goes all green at dance reality show in Mumbai

Actor and dancer Nora Fatehi was spotted at the set of a dance reality show in Mumbai. The actor was attending the famous dance show ‘Dance Deewane’. Nora looked beautiful as ever and went for a classic green and white co-ord set. The actor paired a heavy set of earrings with her outfit. The actor chose a sleek pair of white heels that perfectly complimented her elegant outfit.