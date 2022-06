Nora Fatehi departs for IIFA Awards in style

Dancer-turned Bollywood actor Nora Fatehi jetted off to Abu Dhabi on June 01 for International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) awards. She was spotted by the paparazzi at the Mumbai airport. Nora never fails to amaze us with her super fashionable persona. Nora looked stunning as she donned a black floral long dress and attired it with black aviator and broad black leather belt.