Nora Fatehi appears before EOW in connection with money laundering case in Delhi

After grilling actress Jacqueline Fernandez on September 14, the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Delhi Police summoned Nora Fatehi on September 15. She appeared before the EOW office in connection to ongoing probe into the Rs 200 crore extortion-cum-cheating case involving conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar.