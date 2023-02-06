Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Slams Shalin Bhanot for mocking her mental health, hints at Priyanka-Archana's jealousy | Bigg Boss 16

A week before the grand finale, Choti Saardarrni star Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia got evicted from Bigg Boss 16 on the basis of live audience votes. In the free-flowing conversation, Nimrit shared her feelings about the surprising eviction. She also stated that Shalin was inhuman to mocking her depression. Kaur also shared what her 'mandali family' means to her. At last, Nimrit also slammed Archana Gautam for her gameplay