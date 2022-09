New Look: Shraddha Kapoor oozes oomph in casuals

Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor never fails to amaze her fans with her fresh looks. Recently, the diva was spotted by the paparazzi in Tinsel Town. The ‘Aashiqui 2’ star looked absolutely stunning in a green denim jacket paired with blue jeans. Her unique sunglasses perfectly complimented her look. The actress also posed with her fans. On the work front, she will be next seen in ‘Stree 2’.