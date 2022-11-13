Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeVideos

Netizens say 'bring Akshay Kumar back' after Kartik Aaryan replaces him in Hera Pheri 3

Netizens say 'bring Akshay Kumar back' after Kartik Aaryan replaces him in Hera Pheri 3

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Custard apple: Know the amazing benefits of this highly nutritious fruit
7 lifestyle habits you must change to reduce risk of diabetes
Arthritis: Here are 5 ayurvedic remedies and herbs to reduce your joint pain
Happy birthday Dhanashree Verma: Cute love story of Yuzvendra Chahal and his wife that began during lockdown
Viral Photos of the Day: Rashmika Mandanna charms in white casual tee, Kartik Aaryan poses for paps
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Pakistan fans bring Virat Kohli-Babar Azam poster to T20 World Cup final match, pic surfaces
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.