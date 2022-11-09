Netizens regret missing Ranbir Kapoor Alia Bhatts Brahmastra in theatres know why

After emerging as the biggest Hindi blockbuster of the year, Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra Part One: Shiva made its OTT debut on November 4. Many social media users are now saying that they shouldn't have followed the boycotted brigade and watched Brahmastra in the theatres.