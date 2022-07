Nation Film Awards: Ajay Devgn, Suriya share best actor, Toolsidas Junior win best Hindi film

National Film Awards to honour the best films of 2020 in Indian cinema has been announced for the 68th edition. The Best Actor award for the year is to be shared by Ajay Devgn and Suriya for their work in Tanhaji:The Unsung Warrior and Soorarai Pottru respectively