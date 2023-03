Nani talks about upcoming pan-India film Dasara, movie's comparison made with KGF, Pushpa| Exclusive Interview

In an exclusive interview with Natural Star Nani, the actor speaks about his upcoming pan-India film Dasara. He also speaks about his film being compared with Yash's KGF, and Allu Arjun's Pushpa. Nani even adds what makes him confident about Dasra being a pan-India success, and why this movie is important for Telugu cinema.