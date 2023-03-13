‘Naatu Naatu’ bags Oscar award in ‘Best Original Song’ category

‘Naatu Naatu’ brought laurels to the nation at the 95th Oscar awards. The song bagged the prestigious award at Oscar 2023. Earlier a performance on the highly energetic song got standing ovation at the award ceremony. Notably, SS Rajamouli’s RRR’s Naatu Naatu song was nominated in the ‘Best Original Song’ song category at the Oscar 2023.