Naagin 2 actress Mouni Roy raises glam factor with multi-coloured jumpsuit

Actress Mouni Roy never fails to dazzle her fans with her fashion choices. The Naagin 2 actress was recently spotted in Mumbai in a stunning multi-coloured jumpsuit. She opted for minimal makeup and completed her look with a neat ponytail. The actress also posed for the shutterbugs before leaving the place. Mouni Roy will be next in Ranbir Kapoor starrer Brahmastra.