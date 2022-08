Mumbai: Rashmika Mandanna visits Siddharth Roy Kapoor's office

Actress Rashmika Mandanna never fails to impress her fans with her stunning looks. The Pushpa actress was spotted outside filmmaker Siddharth Roy Kapoor’s office in Mumbai. The actress donned a comfortable Gucci sweater paired with black trousers. She completed her looks with specs and a fine ponytail. She waved at her fans and also took selfies with them before leaving the place.