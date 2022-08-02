Search icon
Mumbai: Manushi Chhillar makes appearance in comfy outfit

The ‘Miss World 2017’ Manushi Chhillar spotted at Mumbai airport. She donned an oversized white tee and bell bottom jeans. Her black bag added grace to the simple outfit. To complete the look, she wore black sunglasses. Manushi carried a big smile throughout. She recently made her Bollywood debut with the film ‘Samrat Prithviraj’ alongside Akshay Kumar. She will next be seen alongside Vicky Kaushal in her next film ‘The Great Indian Family’.

