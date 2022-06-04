Mumbai Bollywood Diva Aishwarya Rai Bachchan inaugurates AIOC 2022

Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan inaugurated 80th annual conference of All India Ophthalmological Society (AIOC) at Jio World Centre in Mumbai. Known for her classy fashion statements, Aishwarya dressed herself in a bottle green gown and styled it with a white flared jacket. She completed the look with coral red lipstick.