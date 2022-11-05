Mumbai Bollywood actress Nikita Dutta dazzels in casual look

Bollywood actress Nikita Dutta was spotted outside an office in Bandra on November 04. She was wearing a sleeveless top and bell-bottom pants with high heels. She kept her makeup minimal with black eyeliner and pink lipstick. Her look was completed with open-curled brown hair. She posed smilingly at the paparazzi. She also posed with her fans and kept waiting outside the office.