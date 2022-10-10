Search icon
Mumbai: Ayushmann Khurrana ups fashion game for ‘Doctor G’ promotions

All prepared to take the silver screen by a storm with his upcoming medical comedy ‘Doctor G’, Ayushmann Khurrana was spotted at one promotional event for the movie. Khurrana looked drool-worthy in a monochrome brown outfit. The actor posed generously with the attendees of the promotion event. The movie revolves around a Gynaecologist who goes from being an anti-feminist to an ally, he revealed. It is slated for theatrical release on October 14.

