Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeVideos

MTV's Europe Music Awards: Taylor Swift bags 4 top prizes, thanks her fans

U.S pop singer Taylor Swift walked away with four prizes at MTV's Europe Music Awards, including best video for her 10-minute "All Too Well"'.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Remember Sridevi's daughter Navika Kotia from English Vinglish? Here's how she looks now
PHOTOS: Janhvi Kapoor's jaw-dropping look in sexy white outfit breaks internet
5 reasons to add beetroot in your daily diet for healthy jump-start of winter season
Meet Veena Jagtap, Bigg Boss 16 contestant Shiv Thakare's ex-girlfriend
Tiger 3, Aashiqui 3, Gadar 2: Here are much-awaited sequels of Bollywood
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Tamil Nadu rain alert: Mayiladuthurai schools to remain shut today due to heavy rainfall
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.