Mrs Galaxy 2023 Chahat Dalal spotted in Mumbai hoisting National Flag

Mrs Galaxy 2023 Chahat Dalal, who was crowned International Pageant Mrs Galaxy 2023 in USA got spotted at Mumbai airport. Looking gorgeous, she was seen hoisting the Indian Flag. Earlier, she was also titled Mrs India. She also posed for paparazzi. While talking to media, she said, “As an Indian, I feel very proud. I come from Defence background. Patriotism was in me since childhood in my blood. When I went there I was not a Chahat Dalal. I was India. So, when the winner was announced it was not Chahat Dalal who won. India has become the winner.”