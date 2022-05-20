Moscow: Intuitive Music leading musicians to unique synthesis of sense, sound

You just need to understand sheet music to master this instrument. This instrument is called Handpan. One can understand this instrument in the studio of Intuitive Music. Hang is the youngest musical instrument in the world, invented in the year 2000. The basis was a singing clock, a gong and a steel drum. Notes are selected by the craftsman when they create the instrument. Unlike a piano or a guitar, the hang needs no tuning. That is why it always sounds good and in the same key. Even a beginner musician will produce exceptionally harmonic sounds. There are more than 15 of them, determines the set of notes, And tonality is how high or low does the instrument sound. The school of intuitive music has the largest hang collection in Russia. These are only handmade instruments. This means that each of them has a unique voice.