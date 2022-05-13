Moscow hosts "Sita" Bollywood Film Festival

Bollywood film festival was held in Moscow where the premiere of “Runway 34” took place as a part of the event. The film festival was organised by “SITA” cultural and national centre, which is a public organisation that helps to strengthen cultural ties between India & Russia. Before the show, 5 bands from Russia performed bollywood style dances. Classical school representatives took part as well. "Tarang" theatre professionally studies the classical kathak style. Bollywood movie “Runway 34” was also showcased at the event. The film was based on an international flight from Doha suddenly disappeared from radar on the 18th of august 2015. The film was presented in Hindi with Russian subtitles. By the end of this year, one of the Russian films will premiere in India under the auspices of "sita" cultural & national centre.