Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeVideos

Mortal remains of singer KK reach his residence in Mumbai

Singer KK’s mortal remains reached his Mumbai residence on June 02. The last rites of the singer will be performed in Mumbai today. KK died on May 31 during a 2-day concert in Kolkata.

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.