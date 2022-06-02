हिंदी में पढ़ें
Mortal remains of singer KK reach his residence in Mumbai
Singer KK’s mortal remains reached his Mumbai residence on June 02. The last rites of the singer will be performed in Mumbai today. KK died on May 31 during a 2-day concert in Kolkata.
