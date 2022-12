Miss Diva Universe 2022 Divita Rai Exclusive: On Being Crowned, Family Support & Busting Myths

23-year-old Divita Rai from Karnataka won the prestigious title of Miss Diva Universe 2022. She was crowned by the reigning Miss Universe 2021, Harnaaz Sandhu, at the 10th anniversary of the pageant. She speaks exclusively to us about the crowning moment, her journey, and how she made it so far.