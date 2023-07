MI-7: Tom Cruise attends New York premiere of "Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One"

Tom Cruise attends New York premiere of 'Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One'. At the premiere, Cruise graciously autographed and took pictures with fans. The film features Cruise's character, Ethan Hunt, reuniting with his fellow agents.

