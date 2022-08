Meet Divita Rai, Miss Diva Universe 2022 crowned by Harnaaz Sandhu in emotional video

Divita Rai, a 23-year-old beauty queen, from Karnataka has become the new Miss Diva 2022. Miss Universe 2021, Harnaaz Sandhu crowned her as the next Miss Diva Universe 2022 at the 10th anniversary of the Miss Diva Universe pageant.