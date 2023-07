Meet Acid Attack Survivor Pragya Prasun Who Tweeted to Shah Rukh Khan For Help | Exclusive

Acid Attack Survivor Pragya Prasun reached out to Bollywood's megastar Shah Rukh Khan after she was unable to open a bank account. In an exclusive conversation, Pragya opened up about her story, her everyday struggles and how many other acid attack survivors face ordeals at nuanced levels. She spoke about why she specially tweeted to SRK, her journey and more.

