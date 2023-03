MAVE: South Korea's New K-pop girl band, but is it virtual or real? find out here

Fans scream, waving their glow sticks as a new South Korean K-pop girl band takes the stage. But the four members of MAVE: don't exist in real life. They are virtual idols and the audience, stage — every part of their debut performance was computer generated, offering a glimpse of how the country's robust music industry is embracing the metaverse.