Marathi Hindu Controversy R Madhavan Reacts On Hindi-Marathi Language Row Says I Speak Tamil

R Madhavan joins list of Bollywood stars reacting to Hindi-Marathi language controversy. Actor says he speaks multiple languages, never faced issues due to language differences. Madhavan shares he's fluent in Tamil, Hindi, and even learned Marathi during schooling. Unlike others, Madhavan says language has never been a barrier in his experience. Language row sparked after Maharashtra government pushed Hindi as third language in schools. Situation escalated as MNS members seen allegedly targeting non-Marathi speakers in viral videos