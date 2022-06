Manushi Chhillar weighs in on Samrat Prithviraj’s clash with Vikram, Major

In an exclusive chat with DNA, Manushi Chhillar, who made her debut with Akshay Kumar starrer Samrat Prithviraj, opened up about essaying the role of Princess Sanyogita, the film’s dismal box office performance and the clash with Kamal Hassan’s Vikram and Adivi Sesh’s Major, Listen in.