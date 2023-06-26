Manoj Bajpayee Interview On success of Bandaa movie choices spirituality and setbacks in life

Manoj Bajpayee Interview: On success of 'Bandaa,' movie choices and setbacks in life In this interview, National Award-winning actor Manoj Bajpayee talks about his belief, spirituality, and how God has always been kind to him. Manoj speaks at length about the cases of molestation and sexual assault on kids and what the parents should be doing. He also takes the 'Kuch Bhi Jawaab' challenge and answers questions like 'Who is a woman' and 'What is his motto in life'.