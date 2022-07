Malaika Arora sets high bar for Yoga look

Actor and model Malaika Arora made heads turn in Mumbai in her Yoga outfit. The actor’s stunning choice set the bar high for the Yoga look. The actor was spotted outside a Yoga Centre in Bandra. Malaika looked absolutely stunning in her all blacks. The actor went for a comfy gym co ord. She completed her look with a pair of sliders and a P Cap. The actor waved at the cameras with a bright smile before leaving.