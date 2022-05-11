Mahesh Babu: Bollywood cannot afford me; why Mahesh Babu said this? Know how much he charges per film

If you are a Mahesh Babu fan who is eagerly waiting for him to announce his Bollywood debut, here is something that might leave you upset. During a recent media interaction, Mahesh Babu was asked about his Hindi debut to which the actor mentioned that he does not want to waste his time working in an industry that cannot afford him. Mahesh Babu also added that he is happy with the respect he has been getting in the South.