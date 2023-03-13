“Made our hearts swell with Pride” Actor Chiranjeevi lauds ‘RRR’ ‘The Elephant Whisperers’ Oscar wins

Indian Actor Chiranjeevi Konidela congratulated the entire team of ‘RRR’ and ‘The Elephant Whisperers’ for bagging Oscar 2023 for best original song and Best Short Documentary respectively. In a self-made video, Chiranjeevi said, “You all have made history and made our hearts swell with pride.”