Kutch Express: Manasi Parekh, Viraf Patel, Darsheel Safary talk about their days of struggle

n an exclusive conversation with DNA, when asked about having bad days, Manasi Parekh revealed that in her 20s, at the start of her career, she was told, "You are not hot enough, you are not pretty enough, you will not get lead roles," which used to be demotivating. Viraf also mentioned that he has experienced such things. Meanwhile, Darsheel talked about how he manages to motivate himself when he feels like not doing anything. "Kutch Express" has been released on ShemarooMe in Hindi and Gujarati. Watch this interview to know more.