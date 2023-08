Kumar Sanu's fan cycles 1200 km from Rajasthan to Mumbai to meet him, singer impressed

Legendary singer Kumar Sanu, who ruled the 1990s with his voice, has a huge fan following, many of whom would walk on water for him. In a heartwarming display of admiration and respect, Rakesh Balodiya, a fan of Kumar Sanu, embarked on a 1200 km solo cycle ride from Jhunjhunu, Rajasthan, all the way to Mumbai. Watch to know more.

