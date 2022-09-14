Kriti to Shraddha: B-Town celebs make stunning appearance in Mumbai

When it comes to fashion, B-Town celebs never fail to stun their fans with their stylish looks. Diva Kriti Kharbanda was recently papped in Mumbai. The actress looked stunning in her all-white attire. She completed her look with matching footwear and a stylish bag. The actress posed for her fans in style. Star Mouni Roy was clicked in Mumbai. The diva made everyone’s heads turn in her Kimono-themed dress. Mouni played the antagonist ‘Junoon’ in ‘Brahmastra’. Actor Shraddha Kapoor never fails to amaze her fans with her fresh looks. She looked gorgeous in a green denim jacket paired with blue jeans. On the work front, she will be next seen in ‘Stree 2’.