Koffee with Karan: What all secrets are revealed by Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt on the show

It’s finally happened. Season 7 of Koffee With Karan opened to a roaring start with Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh as the celebrity guest for the first episode. Addressing past rumours surrounding the rumoured guests for the first episode, Karan brought on the two guests who share a wonderful friendship with each other, and are married to big names in Bollywood.