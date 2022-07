Koffee with Karan 7: Alia Bhatt reveals things that she learnt after marriage, Ranveer takes a dig

Koffee With Karan season 7 first guests will be Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh and the teaser is making everyone get all excited about the entire episode. While one cannot keep calm over Alia's suhaagraat statement, she made a blunder again in her excitement to win the hamper.