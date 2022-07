Known as Marianne Sheridan, Daisy Edgar-Jones stars in film adaptation of 'Where the Crawdads Sing'

Daisy Edgar-Jones stars in film adaptation of 'Where the Crawdads Sing' as she is no stranger to starring in screen adaptations of popular books. This time Edgar-Jones is the lead of the new film "Where The Crawdads Sing," based on the best-selling novel by Delia Owens.