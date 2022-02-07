Know why Lata Mangeshkar sang only one song for Guru Dutt’s entire repertoire

Lata Mangeshkar was an iconic singer who sang thousands of classics in her illustrious career. No film would have been without her voice. The Nightingale was every actor’s voice and every filmmakers choice. However, there was one filmmaker who could not or did not work her through most of his cinema and that was Guru Dutt. Know why Lata Mangeshkar sang only one song for Guru Dutt’s entire repertoire.